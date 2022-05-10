Ontario reports 1,555 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 19 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,555 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 19 more deaths linked to the virus.

Today's reported hospitalizations mark a slight jump from Monday, when 1,213 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 — though it's important to note that not all hospitals report those figures on weekends, which would affect Monday's number.

Of those hospitalized, 188 are in intensive care, with 78 requiring a ventilator to breathe. Both of those figures mark a drop from Monday, when 201 patients were in ICU, of which 87 were on ventilators.

Ontario's Ministry of Health says 42 per cent of patients in hospital Tuesday were admitted directly for treatment related to COVID-19, while 58 per cent were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the province processed 11,576 tests in the past 24 hours. Of those tests, 1,089 new cases of the virus were confirmed, though health officials have warned this figure is significantly underestimated due to testing limitations.

The seven-day average continues to decline and currently sits at 2,000. The last time that figure dipped below 2,000 was on March 25.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll stands at 12,991.