Ontario reports 779 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 17 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 17 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the official death toll to 12,591.

There are 246 patients in ICU, slightly down from 249 on Monday

CBC News ·
Of the 779 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, there are 246 patients in ICU, which is slightly down from 249 the day before and 278 exactly one week ago. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario is reporting 779 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 17 more deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday.

Today's reported hospitalizations mark a rise from Monday when 693 were reported, but are down from 914 this time last week. 

According to Ministry of Health, about 44 per cent of those admitted to hospital were seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of the hospitalizations reported, there are 246 patients in intensive car, marking a slight dip from 249 on Monday and 278 exactly one week ago.

​About 82 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus. 

The 17 additional deaths reported Tuesday push the official death toll to 12,591.

Another 1,208 new COVID-19 cases have also been logged, though the province's medical officer of health said last week the actual number of new cases is likely ten times higher, due to limited testing.

