Ontario reports 693 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 249 in ICU on Monday
Health Ministry reports 4 more deaths, pushing the official toll to 12,574
Ontario is reporting 693 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 249 patients in intensive care on Monday.
Today's reported hospitalizations mark a slight jump from the 684 reported the day before, and down 849 this time last week. However, it's important to note that not all hospitals report data on the weekends.
According to Ministry of Health, the 249 patients in ICU also marks a slight increase from 247 on Sunday — though it is down from 279 one week ago.
Four more deaths were reported by the province Monday, pushing the official death toll to 12,574.
Another 1,074 new COVID-19 cases have also been logged, though the province's medical officer of health says the actual number of new cases is likely ten times higher, due to limited testing available.
