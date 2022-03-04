Ontario reports 821 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 28 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 821 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday and 28 more deaths linked to the virus.

Friday's reported hospitalizations mark a slight dip from the 834 reported the day before, and 1,003 this time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 44 per cent of those admitted to hospital were seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of those hospitalizations, 262 patients are in intensive care — a drop from 267 on Thursday and 297 exactly one week ago.

About 80 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

The 28 additional deaths reported by the province Thursday push the official death toll to 12,525.