Ontario reports 834 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 19 more deaths

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is providing an update on the province's COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. ET.

Ontario is reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 19 more deaths linked to the virus, as the province's top doctor is set to give his weekly briefing Thursday afternoon.

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is holding his first COVID-19 update since the province scrapped its proof of vaccine system and all remaining capacity limits on Tuesday.

​Moore is set to hold his final scheduled weekly briefing on March 10, as key public health indicators continue to improve. After that, Moore will continue to hold COVID-19 announcements "as required," said Alexandra Hilkene, Ministry of Health spokesperson, in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, Thursday's reported hospitalizations mark a slight dip from the 847 reported Wednesday, and 1,066 this time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 45 per cent of those admitted to hospital were seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of those hospitalizations, 267 patients are in intensive care — a drop from 273 on Wednesday and 302 one week ago.

About 80 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

The 19 additional deaths reported by the province Thursday push the official death toll to 12,497.