Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 847 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 27 more deaths

The week-over-week decline continues one day after province stopped its proof of vaccine system and removed all remaining capacity limits on indoor settings.

On Tuesday, the province stopped its vaccine passport system, remaining capacity limits

CBC News ·
Of the 847 hospitalizations reported Wednesday, there are 273 ICU patients, which is down from 278 the day before and 319 one week ago. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario is reporting 847 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 27 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, a day after the province stopped its proof of vaccine system and all remaining capacity limits on indoor settings.

Hospitalizations reported Wednesday are down from 914 the day before and 1,106 at the same time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 44 per cent of those admitted to hospital were seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of the hospitalizations reported, there are 273 ICU patients, which is down from 278 the day before and 319 one week ago.

About 82 per cent were admitted to intensive care specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and tested positive. 

The 27 additional deaths reported by the province push the official death toll to 12,478.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now