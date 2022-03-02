Ontario reports 847 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 27 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 847 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 27 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, a day after the province stopped its proof of vaccine system and all remaining capacity limits on indoor settings.

Hospitalizations reported Wednesday are down from 914 the day before and 1,106 at the same time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 44 per cent of those admitted to hospital were seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of the hospitalizations reported, there are 273 ICU patients, which is down from 278 the day before and 319 one week ago.

About 82 per cent were admitted to intensive care specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and tested positive.

The 27 additional deaths reported by the province push the official death toll to 12,478.