Ontario reports 649 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 16 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 649 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 16 more deaths linked to the virus Wednesday as ICU numbers continue to decline.

Today's reported hospitalizations mark a decline from 688 the day before and 751 exactly one week ago.

About 47 per cent of those admitted to hospital were directly seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of the hospitalizations reported, there are 204 patients in intensive care, which is down from the 220 reported Tuesday and 241 at this exact time last week.

​About 79 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.



The 16 additional deaths reported by the province push the official death toll to 12,288.

Another 2,011 new COVID-19 cases have also been logged, though the province's medical officer of health has warned the actual number of new cases is likely ten times higher, due to limited PCR testing available.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 15,702.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 12 per cent.

Active cases: 15,413.

Patients in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe: 103.

Vaccinations: 31,915,294 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 90.8 per cent have received two doses.

About 89.8 per cent of Ontarians aged five or older have received at least one dose, while 86.2 per cent have received two doses.