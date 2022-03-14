Ontario lifts vaccine mandates in schools, hospitals and long-term care homes

Ontario is dropping the requirement for mandatory vaccination and testing policies in schools, long-term care homes and hospitals on Monday as the province reports 228 people in intensive care with COVID-19.

The move to lift mandatory vaccine policies comes after the province's top doctor announced Ontario is gearing up to lift all remaining mask requirements and emergency orders meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus by April 27.

The requirement for schools, health-care settings and hospitals to enforce COVID-19 vaccination policies and mandatory testing for unvaccinated staff end on Monday. However, individual organizations can keep their own requirements in place, and most hospitals have said they will continue their strict vaccine mandates.

The Ministry of Health, reported 228 patients in ICU, the same number reported Sunday, however it's important to note that not all hospitals report data on the weekends.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said hospitalization data remains unavailable for a second day in a row.

No new deaths were reported by the province on Monday. The official death toll stands at 12,256.

Another 1,116 new COVID-19 cases have also been logged, though the province's medical officer of health has warned the actual number of new cases is likely ten times higher, due to limited PCR testing available.