These are the GTA long-term care homes suffering the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks

While new cases, hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus appear to be holding steady in Ontario, residents of long-term care are increasingly bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the province reported 68 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, 44 of which took place in Ontario's long-term care facilities. CBC News, based on information collected from public health units, has determined more than 1,000 long-term care residents have now died of COVID-19 in Ontario.

In the graph below, you can see the staggering number of homes in the Greater Toronto Area that have reported five or more deaths since the start of the crisis, along with total confirmed cases among residents and staff.

The list includes just a fraction of the 223 Ontario long-term care facilities that have reported coronavirus outbreaks as of May 6.

If you're looking for a full list of long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario, you can find that on the government's website.