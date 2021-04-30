Premier Ford to provide COVID-19 update Friday morning

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to provide an update on the province's pandemic response at 11 a.m. on Friday, more than a week after his last news conference.

Ford's update comes at the tail end of a busy week for the province, which announced Thursday it plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults within one month. All Ontarians over the age of 18 are expected to be able to use the province's call centre and booking portal starting the week of May 24.

Ontario is looking to accelerate its vaccine rollout in the month ahead, a move it says is possible with millions of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines expected to soon arrive in the province.

But despite a shift to hotsot neighbourhoods meant to prioritize vaccinating Toronto's hardest-hit, lower-income areas, a new report from ICES, a not-for-profit research institute, indicates some residents most at risk for the virus are still being left behind.

Vaccine coverage among Ontario adults reached 34 per cent on April 26, up from 28 per cent the week prior. However, coverage climbs to 38 per cent for long-term residents or Canadian-born adults while going down for refugees, immigrants, and recent OHIP registrants.

Per the report , vaccine coverage among immigrant groups is 28 per cent, while coverage among refugees is just 22 per cent. For new OHIP registrants, the figure is even lower at 12 per cent.

You can watch Ford speak live at 11 a.m. from within this story.

Ford will likely also field questions about the findings of Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission. The commission investigated how and why the virus ravaged nursing homes and what steps were taken to prevent its spread. It's set to deliver its final report today, although it will be the Ministry of Long-Term Care's decision whether or not to release it publicly.