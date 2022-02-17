Ontario further lifts capacity limits on businesses, gatherings
Chief medical health officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, set to hold briefing at 3 p.m. ET
Capacity limits are lifting in more Ontario settings Thursday as the province continues to roll back pandemic restrictions in light of improving COVID-19 indicators.
Restaurants, gyms and cinemas that must screen patrons for vaccination against COVID-19 now have no limits on capacity.
Other indoor spaces that are using the proof-of-vaccination system are also no longer subject to capacity limits, while sports arenas and theatres can open to half capacity.
Social gatherings and public events can include up to 50 people indoors, and settings deemed higher risk like nightclubs and sex clubs can open to 25 per cent capacity.
Outdoor social gatherings can have up to 100 people and organized events have no limit on the number of people if they are held outdoors.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical health officer, is to take questions on the pandemic later this afternoon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?