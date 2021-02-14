Ontario reports 981 new COVID-19 cases and 42 more deaths on Sunday

Ontario reported 981 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 more deaths on Sunday.

The new positive cases include 209 in Peel Region, 171 in York Region and 122 in Toronto.

According to the Ontario health ministry, the province's network of labs processed more than 48,701 additional tests. Sunday's figures brought the provincial test positivity rate to 2.6 per cent.

There are currently 705 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 292 are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 203 are on ventilators.

The 42 additional deaths reported on Saturday push Ontario's total COVID-related death toll to 6,693.

As of 8:00 p.m. Saturday, 467,626 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

The province says case counts continue to "fluctuate" as Toronto Public Health migrates to its new primary disease reporting system, which is called the Case and Contact Management System, or CCM.

"As part of continued data quality checks and remediation activities following TPH's migration to CCM, case counts may fluctuate," the ministry said in its epidemiological summary on Saturday.

Sunday's figures mark the fewest number of new daily cases since Feb. 11, when the province reported 945 cases. The case count on that day, however, was under-reported due to data issues at TPH.

Earlier this month, the province reported 745 new COVID-19 cases, a number that was also considered under-reported due to TPH data issues.

The last day the province logged fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases without any data issues was Nov. 5. On that day, the province 998 new daily cases.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Durham Region: 35.

Halton Region: 35.

Waterloo Region: 27.

Ottawa: 49.

Hamilton: 40.

Simcoe Muskoka: 31.

Thunder Bay: 35.

Windsor-Essex: 46.

Niagara Region: 19.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 15.

Lambton: 14.

Northwestern: 41.

Middlesex-London: 33.

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)

Variant discovered in North Bay, Ont.

Meanwhile, authorities in northern Ontario say they have confirmed that a coronavirus variant originally discovered in South Africa has surfaced in North Bay, Ont.

The North Bay Perry Sound District Health Unit, which is contending with a local outbreak, says it has identified one case of the South Africa-based variant so far, adding the patient is a close contact of an international traveller.

North Bay is currently one of four regions that will remain under a provincial stay-at-home order for the coming week in a bid to lower local COVID-19 case counts. It joins other long-standing hot spots of Toronto, Peel Region and York Region.

The province announced on Friday that stay-at-home measures would lift for 27 other health units on Tuesday, allowing them to move back to Ontario's colour-coded pandemic response framework.

The tiered system sets limits on gathering sizes and include rules for local businesses based on regional case counts and health system capacity.