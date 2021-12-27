Ontario reports 9,418 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Ontario is reporting 9,418 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The province saw a dip in infections after hitting a record-high 10,412 cases on Saturday and logging 9,826 cases on Boxing Day.

Public Health Ontario reported an additional five deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the provincial death toll to 10,162.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 480 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 176 people are in intensive care units.

The number of people hospitalized increased from 373 on Sunday, although she noted that not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on weekends.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID patients in the ICU is 168, Elliott said.

Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 have been surging in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The rolling seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at 7,550, up from 2,863 one week ago.

Experts have said the actual number of cases is likely far higher than those reported each day, because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

"Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in our current data reports are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario," Public Health Ontario noted in its daily epidemiological summary.

Elliott said more than 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Boxing Day.

"Thank you, #TeamOntario, for taking time out of your holidays to get shots into arms," she tweeted.

COVID-19 data will be limited over the holidays, as the Ministry of Health will not be updating its website until Dec. 29.