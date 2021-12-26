Ontario reports 9,826 new COVID-19 cases after topping 10,000 for the first time

Ontario is reporting 9,826 new COVID-19 cases on Boxing Day after the province hit a grim record of more than 10,000 new cases the day before.

The province saw a record 10,412 cases on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 9,571, which was set Friday.

Public Health Ontario reported another four deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of deaths linked to the illness was not released on Sunday, as the Ministry of Health will not be updating COVID-19 data on its website from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 because of the holidays.

The data for those days will instead be released on Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.

The rolling seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at 6,746, up from 2,542 one week ago.

Cases of COVID-19 have been surging in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 373 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 168 people are in ICU as of Sunday. The number of people hospitalized dropped from 510 on Saturday.

Experts have said the actual number of cases is likely far higher than those reported each day, because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the race to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters continues in Ontario, with some clinics having run on Christmas Day.