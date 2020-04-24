Civil liberties group warns of 'invasion of privacy' as Ontario gives police data of those with COVID-19

A Canadian civil liberties organization is sounding the alarm on what it says is "an extraordinary invasion of privacy," after Ontario moved to provide police forces with the personal information of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 — including names, addresses and dates of birth.

Earlier this month, the province issued an emergency order allowing police, firefighters and paramedics to access what it called "critical information" about individuals confirmed to be infected. The move was meant "to protect Ontario's first responders and stop the spread of COVID-19," the province said in a news release April 6.

"Strict protocols will be enforced to limit access to this information and will only be used to allow first responders to take appropriate safety precautions to protect themselves and the communities they serve," the release said, adding that first responders would no longer have access to the data after the emergency declaration is lifted.

According to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, at the time of the order, Ontario's privacy commissioner objected to the move, but the regulation was passed despite the province being unable to demonstrate it was necessary for public safety.

"Providing personal health information directly to law enforcement is an extraordinary invasion of privacy," the organization said a tweet Friday.

"Such a measure should only be taken when clearly authorized by law and absolutely necessary given the particular circumstances."

Groups issue open letter to question legality of move

Together with the Black Legal Action Centre, HIV & AIDS Legal Clinic Ontario and Aboriginal Legal Services, the CCLA has written to Ontario's solicitor general outlining its concerns with the move.

"We appreciate that first responders are on the front lines of a public health crisis. Protecting the health of communities and first responders is rightly a priority," the letter begins.

The groups point out any such database would fail to paint a true picture of those with the virus, pointing out many who carry or are infected with the disease may not have been tested. On top of that, they say there is no indication that the date of a COVID-19 test will factor into the information, meaning people could be wrongly identified as having the infection after they recover.

And they say there is a "real risk that using this database will create a false sense of security" for first responders dealing with people not on the list.

Yesterday, CCLA joined with three other organizations to write to the Solicitor General and question the utility and the legality of these measures. You can read the full letter here: <a href="https://t.co/uI8LQOjPGU">https://t.co/uI8LQOjPGU</a> —@cancivlib

In a statement, a spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones emphasized the emergency order is time limited and meant to combat the spread of the virus among first-responders.

"Strict protocols are enforced to limit access to this information and it is used only to allow first responders to take appropriate safety precautions to protect themselves and the communities they serve," Stephen Warner said in a statement.

"During this outbreak, it is imperative that our first responders have access to this essential information when they are preparing to respond to an emergency in order to protect themselves and stop the spread of COVID-19."

The statement did not specify what measures the government will take to prevent secondary use of personal medical information or outline any limits on access to the information within police, fire or paramedic services.

Nor did it address how the data will be stored or how it might enforce the deletion of any data recorded from the database after the emergency order lifts.