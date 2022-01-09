Hospitalizations down slightly, but ICU admissions up as Omicron sweeps Ontario

Ontario confirmed at least 11,959 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, although — as experts continue to caution — the real number is thought to be substantially higher given reduced access to PCR testing .

The number of people hospitalized as a result of the virus now sits at 2,419, down slightly from Saturday's pandemic high of 2,594. However, that number is potentially lower than reality given that not all provincial hospitals report figures on weekends.

The number of people who are currently in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19 is now 412, up from 385 on Saturday. The number of people who require a ventilator to breathe is up by seven to 226 on Sunday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 49,442.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 27.7 per cent, down from Saturday's single-day high of 30.6 per cent.

Active cases: 137,822.

Deaths: 20, pushing the official toll to 10,366.

Vaccinations: 133,661 doses were administered on Saturday, down from 184,101 doses on Friday. To date, the province has administered 28,457,813 doses. Currently, 91.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 88.4 per cent have received two doses.