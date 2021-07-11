Ontario reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Sunday's new cases mark fewest number since Sept. 9, 2020
Ontario is reporting 166 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths from the virus on Sunday.
Sunday's daily case count marks the lowest number of cases in a single day that the province has seen since Sept. 9, 2020.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 186
Tests completed: 19,651
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent, marking six straight days of a rate below one per cent
Active cases: 1,592
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 202; 132 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: 6, pushing the official toll to 9,251
Vaccinations: 170,537 doses were administered on Saturday. More than 79 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.