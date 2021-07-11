Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Ontario reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 166 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths from the virus on Sunday. 

Sunday's new cases mark fewest number since Sept. 9, 2020

CBC News ·
More than 79 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Ontario is reporting 166 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths from the virus on Sunday. 

Sunday's daily case count marks the lowest number of cases in a single day that the province has seen since Sept. 9, 2020. 

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 186

Tests completed: 19,651

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent, marking six straight days of a rate below one per cent

Active cases: 1,592

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 202; 132 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: 6, pushing the official toll to 9,251

Vaccinations: 170,537 doses were administered on Saturday. More than 79 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now