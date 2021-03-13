Ontario sees 1,468 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Ontario reported another 1,468 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province is also reporting 11 new deaths, down slightly from 18 deaths reported on Friday.

The latest case count comes as some family doctors begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in six regions today and a pilot project to offer vaccines at pharmacies expands.

The additional cases reported today include 381 in Toronto, 226 in Peel Region and 168 in York Region, according to Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

As of Friday, the province has now administered 1,116,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.