Ontario reports 4,250 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 4,250 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The latest figures include 1,392 in Toronto, 714 in Peel Region, 483 in York Region, 239 in Ottawa, and 279 in Durham, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Elliott said 3,837,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.

More to come.