Ontario reports 24 more deaths linked to COVID-19, 722 hospitalizations

Ontario is reporting 722 hospitalizations and 24 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Wednesday's reported hospitalizations are down from 808 on Tuesday and from 1,082 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 41 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 127 required intensive care, down from 140 on Tuesday and 160 at this time last week. Sixty-four patients require the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Roughly 67 per cent of people in intensive care units were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Meanwhile, the province reported at least 1,030 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 13,097 tests completed within the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate currently stands at 8.3 per cent.

The new deaths reported Wednesday push the province's pandemic death toll to 13,265.