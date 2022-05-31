Ontario reports 15 more deaths linked to COVID-19, 808 hospitalizations

Ontario is reporting 808 hospitalizations and 15 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Tuesday's reported hospitalizations are up from 611 on Monday but down from 890 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 40 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 140 required intensive care, down from 147 on Monday and 157 at this time last week. Sixty-two patients require the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Roughly 68 per cent of people in intensive care units were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Meanwhile, the province reported at least 590 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 9,535 tests completed within the past 24 hours. Hower, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate currently stands at 8.3 per cent.

The new deaths reported Tuesday push the province's pandemic death toll to 13,241.