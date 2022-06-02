Ontario reports 670 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 more deaths on Thursday

Ontario is reporting 670 hospitalizations and two more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Thursday's reported hospitalizations are down from 722 on Wednesday and from 1,005 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 42 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 119 required intensive care, down from 127 on Wednesday and 154 at this time last week. Sixty patients require the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Roughly 69 per cent of people in intensive care units were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Meanwhile, the province reported at least 1,038 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 10,783 tests completed within the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate currently stands at 7.2 per cent.

The new deaths reported Thursday push the province's pandemic death toll to 13,267.