Ontario reports 865 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 12 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 865 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 12 more deaths linked to the virus on Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations is down from 948 on Friday and 1,116 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ontario health ministry, 40 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 144 required intensive care and 69 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Sixty-five per cent of people in intensive care units were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

The province reported at least 1,144 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 11,297 tests completed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 8.5 per cent.

The new deaths reported on Saturday push Ontario's pandemic death toll to 13,223.