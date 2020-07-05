Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 138 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Toronto·New

Ontario reports 138 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario is reporting 138 new cases of COVID-19, marking the sixth straight day the tally is below 200.

Daily confirmed case counts have fallen below 200 for six straight days

CBC News ·
Female staff wearing mask standing at hostess station outside newly re-opened bar patio on Sparks Street. (Andrew Lee/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Ontario is reporting 138 new cases of COVID-19, marking the sixth straight day the tally is below 200.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 27 are from Windsor-Essex, which has been dealing with outbreaks among temporary workers on farms, according to  tweets by Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Elliott said 30 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 regions reporting no new cases. 

The newly confirmed cases bring Ontario's total to 35,794 since the outbreak began in January, about 87 per cent of which are resolved. Sunday's report marked another 183 cases as resolved.

Ontario's health ministry reported two more deaths on Sunday, for an official total of 2,689 people dead from the infection. However, a CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units puts the number of dead at 2,733.

Ontario's network of labs processed 23,792 test samples the previous day, with a cumulative total of 1,527,114 completed tests.

There are still 11,651 test samples in line to be completed.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now