Ontario reports 138 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario is reporting 138 new cases of COVID-19, marking the sixth straight day the tally is below 200.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 27 are from Windsor-Essex, which has been dealing with outbreaks among temporary workers on farms, according to tweets by Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Elliott said 30 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 regions reporting no new cases.

The newly confirmed cases bring Ontario's total to 35,794 since the outbreak began in January, about 87 per cent of which are resolved. Sunday's report marked another 183 cases as resolved.

Ontario's health ministry reported two more deaths on Sunday, for an official total of 2,689 people dead from the infection. However, a CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units puts the number of dead at 2,733.

Ontario's network of labs processed 23,792 test samples the previous day, with a cumulative total of 1,527,114 completed tests.

There are still 11,651 test samples in line to be completed.