Ontario reports 2,417 new COVID-19 cases and 50 more deaths
Ontario reported 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 more deaths on Sunday.
Province's network of labs completed over 48,900 tests in past 24 hours
Toronto has 785 new cases, Peel Region has 404, York Region has 215, and Niagara Region has 121.
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province's network of labs completed over 48,900 tests in the past 24 hours.
