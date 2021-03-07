Ontario reports 1,299 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths

Ontario reported 1,299 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths on Sunday, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Toronto is reporting 329 new cases, Peel Region is reporting 192 new cases and York Region is reporting 116 new cases.

The province's cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 308,296, with 7,067 cumulative deaths.

Both the daily case count and number of deaths reported on Sunday are an increase from provincial numbers reported on Saturday, when the province logged 990 new cases and six new deaths.

The latest figures come one day before Toronto and Peel Region are set to lift stay-at-home orders that have been in place for four months.

On Monday, both regions will move into the grey zone, which will allow for non-essential stores to open at 25 per cent capacity.

Grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies will operate at 50 per cent capacity. Individuals will still need to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

Dr. Barry Pakes, program director for Public Health and Preventative Medicine at the University of Toronto, told CBC News on Sunday that the transition feels like "a reasonable thing to do right now."

"The changes are really marginal," he said, "and we do have to go really slow."

Medical officers of health in both regions have stressed the need for a slow transition and Pakes says he approves of that approach.