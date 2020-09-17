Ontario reports 293 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 293 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 35,000 tests were completed in the previous day. There were 85 new cases found in Toronto, with 63 discovered in Peel and 39 in Ottawa.

Elliott said that 70 per cent of the new cases were found in people under 40.

"With a slight increase in hospitalizations to 53, ICU admissions and vented patients remain stable," Elliott said.

A CBC analysis shows that Ontario's active cases — the bulk of which have been reported since Sept. 1 — are concentrated in the province's most densely populated urban areas. Ottawa and the five public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 84 per cent of the current cases.

Of the more than 2,300 currently active cases in Ontario:

The suspected method of exposure for 54 per cent of cases is either unknown, missing or labelled as "no epidemiological link," which means the novel coronavirus is being spread in the community.

More than one-third of active cases are among people in their 20s, even though that age group makes up only 14 per cent of the province's population.

More than half of active cases are in just two public health units — Toronto and Peel Region.

As cases trend upwards, the Ontario NDP says it plans to force a vote Thursday afternoon in the legislature on a motion to cap class sizes for students at 15.

"Parents are growing increasingly worried about their little ones' safety," Horwath said in a statement. "COVID-19 cases keep going up, and more new infections are being reported every day among the students and staff who are back in school, with one school already being forced to shut down because of COVID-19 cases.

COVID cases have been reported at multiple schools in the province in recent days, largely clustered in and around the Greater Toronto Area.

"Doug Ford is penny-pinching on the backs of students, jamming kids into full-size classes to avoid having to hire more teachers and education workers," Horwath said. "Parents, kids, teachers, education workers, school boards and public health experts recommend smaller class sizes. Today, with the province on the brink of a second wave, I'm calling on the legislature to change course, and finally cap all class sizes at 15."

The Progressive Conservative government has a majority, so for the motion to pass a number of MPPs would have to vote against their own government's back-to-school plan.