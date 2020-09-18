Ontario reports 401 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily count since beginning of June

Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making it the highest daily case count since June 7.

The province has seen an upswing in its infection numbers since mid-August, largely in three public health units: Toronto, Peel and Ottawa. They recorded 130, 82, and 61 cases respectively, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

Just over two-thirds of Friday's cases were found in people under 40, she said.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford re-introduced tighter restrictions on social gatherings for Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa to begin Friday. A limit of 10 people may congregate indoors, and 25 may get together outdoors. The premier said those who break these rules risk facing a minimum fine of $10,000 for the organizers and a $750 fine for the guests.

Increased testing

While Ontario hasn't reported this many cases since June, the province has increased its testing capacity significantly since the early summer. There were 19,374 tests that were processed for the June 7 update, when there were 415 new cases, compared with Friday's testing total of 35,826.

The government announced it also plans to ramp up its testing capacity to 50,000 tests per day this fall. Elliott vowed this week that details of that plan will be revealed soon.

Friday's update brings the province's total number of infections to 46,077 since the outbreak began in late January.

Hospitalizations up slightly

No new deaths were reported on Friday, keeping the current toll at 2,825. A CBC News analysis of local public health units, which is more up to date than the provincial figures, pegs the total at 2,864 deaths as of Friday morning.

There was a small increase in hospitalizations, with 58 patients currently admitted for care. However, the number of patients in intensive care and on a ventilator fell slightly.