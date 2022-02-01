New pandemic projections, announcement from Ontario premier on long-term care coming Tuesday
129 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported among long-term care residents in past week
Science experts advising the Ontario government on the pandemic are expected to release new COVID-19 projections on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.
Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said Monday that many of the province's key indicators, including test positivity rate, wastewater surveillance and hospital occupancy, are heading in the right direction.
The group will release the modelling a few hours before Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement with his government's new minister for long-term care at 11 a.m.
Ontario began easing public health measures Monday as part of a plan to roll back restrictions imposed amid soaring cases of the Omicron variant.
Several restrictions remain in place for the long-term care sector.
Ontario's new Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra is due to take questions at today's announcement for the first time since he took over the portfolio, following the resignation of former minister Rod Phillips last month.
Calandra has stepped into the job amid rising COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths in long-term care homes due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
More than 56 per cent of the province's long-term care homes were reporting virus outbreaks as of Monday and 129 deaths were reported among residents over the past week.
The government gave long-term care workers an extension until March 14 to get mandatory third COVID-19 vaccine doses — after Jan. 28 was set as the initial deadline — because of pressures from the Omicron variant.
With files from CBC News
