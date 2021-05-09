Ontario reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases and 3rd wave high of 47 deaths on Sunday

Ontario logged 3,216 new COVID-19 infections and registered a third-wave high of 47 deaths linked to the illness on Sunday.

The new deaths bring the province's official death toll to 8,308. Sunday's figure is the highest daily death count since Feb. 19, when 47 deaths were recorded in a single day.

The new cases include 903 in Toronto, 752 in Peel Region, 335 in York Region, 187 in Durham Region and 150 in Ottawa.

The numbers come as the province's network of labs completed 38,500 tests. The provincial test positivity rate is now 7.1 per cent

The rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped slightly to 3,120 from 3,588 recorded last Sunday.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions continue to slowly decline, with 1,640 people in hospital with the illness and 848 in ICUs. Of that number, 580 people require ventilators to breathe, according to the Ontario health ministry.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 6,144,685 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.