Ontario reports 3,166 new COVID-19 cases but says data may not be complete due to technical issues

After a couple of days dipping below the 3,000 mark earlier this week, Ontario reported 3,166 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with 23 more deaths.

The province is reporting 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel, 300 in York, 205 in Durham and 148 in Hamilton.

Today's case count may actually be higher than what is being reported. The province says it is dealing with a technical issue with the laboratory data feed, so numbers may be underreported for the Central East, Central West, and Toronto regions.

The numbers come with just over 51,300 tests completed — well below the province's capacity.

Ontario is also reporting 3,875 resolved cases.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, 5,885,485 doses of vaccine had been administered, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet. That's an increase of 144,724 vaccinations.

More to come.