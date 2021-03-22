Ontario records 1,699 new COVID-19 cases as vaccine bookings start for those 75-plus

Ontario reported 1,699 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as the province's vaccination rollout expands.

Health Minster Christine Elliott said there were 500 new cases found in Toronto, as well as 318 in Peel, 155 in York Region and 114 in Hamilton.

Those cases come with around 31,100 tests completed, which is well below the province's capacity. Testing numbers usually dip over the weekend, before rising later in the week.

The province is reporting three new deaths of people with COVID-19, as well as 1,175 cases that have been marked as resolved. The death toll for the pandemic now stands at 7,244.

There are 813 people in hospital, up from 765 the day before. There are also 298 people in intensive care, and 186 of those are on a ventilator, the province says. That's down slightly from 302 and 189 the day before, respectively.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the province had administered just over 1.5 million vaccine doses, Elliott said.

Premier Doug Ford and other provincial officials are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

Meanwhile, Ontario residents who are 75 or older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccines through the government's online system starting today.

People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

Also starting today, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.

A number of regions are also moving to different restriction levels in the province's colour-coded pandemic framework Monday.

The Brant, Chatham-Kent and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions are now in the red zone — the second-most restrictive.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is now in orange, and four others — Timiskaming, Porcupine, North Bay Parry Sound and Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington — are in yellow.