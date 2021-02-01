Ontario reports 1,969 new cases of COVID-19, but testing levels low

Ontario is reporting 1,969 cases of COVID-19 Monday after completing just 30,400 tests in the previous day.

The new cases include 886 in Toronto — which may be an overcount due to a data entry issue, the province notes — 330 in Peel and 128 in York Region.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province has now administered 341,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest case information comes as the province's education minster is set to hold an 11 a.m. announcement about what's next for students in regions where in-class learning is still off-limits.

A provincewide stay-at-home order remains in place.

Testing of international travellers begins today at Pearson

International travellers will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Ontario starting today in a bid to stop contagious new variants of the virus from further infiltrating the province.

The provincial government announced the plan on Friday, the same day the federal government announced a similar program that's to take effect in the coming weeks.

Premier Doug Ford praised the prime minister for announcing the new federal testing plan, but said Ontario would conduct its own traveller testing until Ottawa's program begins.

The testing order comes into effect today at Toronto's Pearson International airport, and will also eventually apply to the province's land border crossings to the United States.