Province hiring new LTC inspections staff as Ontario reports 269 new COVID-19 cases

The provincial government announced Tuesday that it is spending $20 million this year to hire 193 new inspections staff and launch a proactive inspections program in Ontario's long-term care homes.

Proactive inspections were all but stopped by the province before the pandemic, as a CBC News investigation showed that only nine out of 626 homes in Ontario actually received so-called "resident quality inspections" in 2019.

The long-term care sector was devastated by COVID-19, with a Canadian Armed Forces report revealing major problems in facilities meant to care for some of the province's most vulnerable residents.

The province says this new spending will double the number of long-term care inspectors in Ontario by the fall of 2022, with a ratio of one inspector for every two homes. That means, according to a news release, that there will be enough inspectors to proactively visit each home every year, while also continuing inspections on a complaints basis.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, long-term care Minister Rod Phillips said this step will give Ontario the "best inspections regime" in Canada.

"We're acting on the advice received from the long-term care commission, the auditor general and Ontarians who have seen firsthand the problems in long-term care," he said.

Meanwhile, the province also reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Of those, 176 cases were found in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 93 were found in people who have had both shots.

The seven-day average for cases, which levels out peaks and valleys in the data, continued October's downward trend, and now stands at 364.

There are also 233 people who have been hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 203 are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Similarly, there are 138 people in ICU with COVID-19, with 121 of those cases being people who aren't fully vaccinated or have an unknown status.