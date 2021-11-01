Ontario reports 422 new COVID-19 cases
Province says 134 more people were hospitalized, with 133 people in ICU
Ontario is reporting 422 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Of those cases, 261 were found in people who are not fully vaccinated against the virus or who have an unknown vaccination status.
A further 161 cases were found in fully vaccinated people, the province says. The seven-day average, which helps smooth out peaks and valleys in the data, rose slightly from the weekend and now stands at 362.
Three more people with the virus have died, bringing the death toll to 9,874.
Additionally, 134 more people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, with 133 people in ICU — though it is important to note that not all of the province's hospitals report numbers on weekends.
Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the government's daily provincial update:
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 133, with 84 using a ventilator to breathe.
Tests completed in previous 24 hours: 19,840 tests were completed, with a 1.8 per cent positivity rate.
Active cases: 3,159.
Vaccinations: 7,427 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday. About 84.5 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.
