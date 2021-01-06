Ontario to release 'bleak' COVID-19 modelling, new health measures today

The province is set to release new COVID-19 modelling projections this morning, which sources have told CBC News will show that Ontario's intensive care units are projected to be over capacity by early next month.

It's also expected the modelling will indicate that a new, more contagious variant of the virus could accelerating the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading.

Provincial health officials are scheduled to hold a news conference with the latest modelling at 11:30 a.m. CBC News will carry it live in this story. It's expected that an announcement on new health measures will happen sometime after the modelling has been released.

"We do believe, that based on the data that you will see tomorrow ... that we are in a serious situation and serious measures need to be [undertaken]," Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province's associate chief medical officer of health for the province, said Monday.

Sources who have seen the modelling have told CBC News it includes figures showing the province is on track to report an average of 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily before the end of January.

Sources also say the measures being recommended to cabinet, which have not yet been agreed upon, include:

Shorter hours for essential businesses.

Limits on construction activity, but allowing essential construction to continue.

Declaring another state of emergency.

Not permitting employees in offices unless they are determined to be essential.

Further reducing gathering limits to as little as five people.

Ontario reported another 3,338 cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as 29 more deaths, which pushed the province's total coronavirus death toll to more than 5,000.

Premier Doug Ford said last week he is ready to impose further restrictions based on the modelling.

"We are in a desperate situation and when you see the modelling, you'll fall off your chair," Ford said.

"There will be further measures, because this is getting out of control."