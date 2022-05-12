Ontario reports 1,451 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The province’s COVID-linked death toll has reached 13,034
Ontario reported 1,451 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 1,538 in hospital the day prior.
Of those in hospital, 175 required intensive care — a decrease of one from the previous day's total— and 75 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.
The province reported at least 2,160 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — up by 165 from Wednesday. These were confirmed through the 16,360 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.
The seven-day average for case count continues to decline and now sits at 1,853. This is the second day in a row the rolling average has come in below 2,000.
Ontario is also reporting 14 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 13,034 to date.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?