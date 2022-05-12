Ontario reports 1,451 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,451 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 1,538 in hospital the day prior.

Of those in hospital, 175 required intensive care — a decrease of one from the previous day's total— and 75 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 2,160 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — up by 165 from Wednesday. These were confirmed through the 16,360 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

The seven-day average for case count continues to decline and now sits at 1,853. This is the second day in a row the rolling average has come in below 2,000.

Ontario is also reporting 14 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 13,034 to date.