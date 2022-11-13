Ontario Premier Doug Ford urges masking, stops short of imposing mandate
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the province's residents to wear masks, but stopped short of mandating them.
Province’s chief medical officer of health to recommend masking on Monday
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to make an announcement on Monday where he will recommend the public wear masks.
Ford did not answer repeated questions Sunday about mandating masks in any settings, saying only he'll listen to Dr. Moore's recommendation.
Health-care officials have increasingly been calling for the province to implement a mask mandate.
Those calls come as children's hospitals across the province are overwhelmed, with many operating over capacity.
The CEO of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says universal masking will help beleaguered pediatric hospitals.
