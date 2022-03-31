COVID-19 hospitalizations up again as Ontario logs more than 3,000 new cases despite limited testing

Ontario reported 807 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday with 166 of those patients requiring intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is up from 778 on Wednesday and 661 one week ago.

Of the hospitalizations reported, the number of patients in intensive care is up by one from 165 reported a day before and 165 reported at this time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, 48 per cent of people hospitalized were admitted specifically for treatment of symptoms brought on by the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive. Meanwhile, 74 per cent of people in ICU were admitted because of COVID-19, while the rest were added for other reasons, then tested positive for the virus.

Another 3,139 new cases were logged through limited PCR testing Thursday, marking the first time cases have surpassed the 3,000-mark since Feb. 10.

Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's COVID-19 science advisory table, said Wednesday he estimates the real number of cases provincewide to be roughly between 30,000 to 35,000 based on wastewater surveillance data.

Meanwhile, the Ford government announced Wednesday it will continue to provide free rapid antigen tests until July 31 as health experts say a sixth COVID-19 wave is underway with hospitalizations and cases rising.

The six additional deaths reported bring the total death toll in the province to 12,433.