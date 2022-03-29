Ontario reports 790 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 165 patients in ICU

Ontario is reporting 790 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 165 patients in intensive care Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations reported is up from 639 one week ago, though the number of ICU admissions is down from 179 on the same day last week.

Of the people hospitalized, 47 per cent were admitted specifically for treatment of symptoms brought on by the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive. Meanwhile, 76 per cent of people in ICU were admitted because of COVID-19, while the rest were added for other reasons, then tested positive for the virus.

Another seven deaths were also reported, bringing the total death toll in the province to 12,414, with two more added to the total count due to a data clean up, according to government officials.

Province attempts to improve health response

Meanwhile, Ontario is seeking to recruit more nurses in underserved communities, permanently boost the pay of personal support workers, and maintain a stockpile of personal protective equipment.

The measures are some of the items in what the province is calling a "plan to stay open," which aims to ensure Ontario is better equipped to respond to another health crisis. Many of the items contained in the plan were previously announced by the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says while the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, Ontario is in a place where it can use the lessons learned over the past two years to shore up the health system.

The plan includes new legislation that would, among other measures, make permanent a $3-an-hour wage enhancement for personal support workers that the government has been extending for a few months at a time since 2020.

The legislation would also require annual reporting on supplies of personal protective equipment, and require the province to have a provincial emergency plan that is updated every five years.

The government is also announcing $81 million over two years to expand a program in which nursing graduates can receive full tuition reimbursement in exchange for committing to practice in an underserved community for two years.