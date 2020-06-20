Ontario reports more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for 1st time in 6 days

Ontario reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, a number that marks the first time in six days that the province is reporting more than 200 daily cases.

The 0.6 per cent increase brings the total number of cases in the province to 33,301. A total of 85.5 per cent of those cases are classified as resolved, including 218 marked resolved on Friday.

"We shouldn't draw too many conclusions from one day's data," said Health Minister Christine Elliott in a tweet on Saturday morning.

"We continue to see a persistent decline in active cases, with 12 fewer today and over 1,500 fewer active cases in the province as compared to early last week."

In fact, with 218 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases, with 12 fewer today and over 1,500 fewer active cases in the province as compared to early last week. Yesterday, Ontario processed a new record number of tests in a single day: 27,387. —@celliottability

Twenty-four of the 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases at all. Sixty-one per cent of today's figures, or 125 cases, come from Toronto and Peel region.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 sits at 333, two more than the last report. But patients in intensive care units and on ventilators have both gone down by two to 80 and 63, respectively.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by 31, almost three times as many as reported on Friday, and now stands at 2,595. A CBC News count based on data from regional public health puts the real current death toll at 2,604 as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 26 deaths since Friday.

The province's network of labs processed 27,387 tests for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Some 16,963 test samples are currently waiting to be processed.