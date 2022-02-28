Ontario reports 849 COVID-19 hospitalizations as it prepares to lift vaccine passports

Ontario is reporting 849 COVID-19 hospitalizations as it prepares to further lift pandemic restrictions Tuesday.

The province also reported another 1,315 cases of COVID-19, a drop from 2,001 on Sunday and 1,335 this time last week.

Starting Tuesday, Ontarians will be able to gather in indoor public settings with no capacity limits and with no need to show proof of vaccination, unless businesses choose to ask for it.

Masking requirements will remain in place for now.

Premier Doug Ford announced the changes earlier this month, attributing the move to Ontario's continuing downward trend in hospitalizations.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 12,116.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 8.9 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 279; 171 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Newly reported deaths: Three, pushing the official toll to 12,433.

Vaccinations: 31,684,081 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 93 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose, while 91 per cent have received two.