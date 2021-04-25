Ontario reports 3,947 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths

Ontario reported 3,947 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday as the number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators once again reached record highs.

The province registered 24 more deaths linked to the virus, bringing the official death toll to 7,911.

Sunday's daily case count marks the third time in the past week that the province has seen fewer than 4,000 new cases.

Some 2,126 people in the province remain in hospital because of the disease, a figure that has consistently been trending upward since the start of the third wave of the pandemic.

Of the patients hospitalized, 851 are in intensive care units, with 798 on ventilators. Similar to hospitalizations, both of these figures have been steadily increasing in recent weeks and have reached record highs each day for the past eleven days.

Sunday's new cases include 901 in Peel Region and 406 in York Region. Toronto alone reported 1,136, marking the sixteenth straight day the city has seen more than 1,000 new cases.

Meanwhile, Ontario's network of labs completed 46,694 test samples since the last update and logged a test positivity rate of 8.7 per cent.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 4,051.

Vaccinate people in hot spots, advisory table says

The province said it was hoping its recently increased vaccination efforts, which included making the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot available to residents 40 and older, would reduce the number of infections.

But a group of experts advising the government believes the provincial strategy may need an overhaul.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table issued a report on Friday that said focusing on hot-spot neighbourhoods where COVID-19 infection rates are highest and residents are less able to work from home would reduce hospitalizations by 14 per cent and deaths by 11 per cent.

The group of scientific experts and health system leaders said the current approach, which has largely focused on vaccinating people based on age, health condition or status as a resident of a congregate care setting, has left some of those most at risk least likely to receive a shot.

Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 advisory table, said vaccinating hot spots is key to herd immunity.

"If we want to get this under control, we need a really short list of essential workplaces that need to stay open," he told CBC News on Sunday.

"Then we need to make sure that people are being paid in a practical way if they are sick."

Why vaccinating Ontario hotspots is key to herd immunity CBC News 10:01 A new report from Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says reallocating vaccines to coronavirus hot spots will help reduce case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. 10:01

Although Ontario has announced it is creating an enhanced paid sick leave program, Jüni said it doesn't go far enough.

"We've seen the premier struggling with a laptop," Jüni said. "When you think about that, how is it for an essential worker that needs to apply for sick leave?"

Instead, Jüni said the burden should be on the employer to apply for paid sick leave on behalf of their employees.