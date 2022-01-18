Ontario reports 4,183 new hospitalizations for people with COVID-19

Ontario is reporting a new pandemic record of 4,183 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the Omicron variant continues to strain the province's health-care system.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said that 53.5 per cent of those people were admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 while 46.5 per cent were admitted for other reasons and tested positive — though doctors say so-called "incidental" cases are still placing immense strain on the system.

The province also reported 7,086 new cases of COVID-19 — however, that number is not a reliable indicator of the true spread of the virus given restricted testing access. Officials also reported 37 more deaths, though the province says those deaths occurred over the span of the last 10 days.

Intensive care admissions rose slightly to 580. Elliott said that 82.1 per cent of patients were specifically admitted for COVID-19, while 17.9 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

People who are fully vaccinated represent 78.4 per cent of the province's total population, but account for 199 of Ontario's 580 ICU admissions.

Despite many parts of the province being pounded by a snowstorm Monday, over 39,000 vaccine doses were still administered, Elliott said.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update: