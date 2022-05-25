Ontario reports 1,082 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 more deaths on Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 1,082 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Wednesday's reported hospitalizations are up from 890 on Tuesday but down from 1,248 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 41 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 160 required intensive care — three more than Tuesday's total — and 72 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Sixty-five per cent of people in ICU were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

The province reported at least 2,062 new daily cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 11,109 tests completed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 8.4 per cent.

The new deaths reported Wednesday push Ontario's pandemic death toll to 13,175.