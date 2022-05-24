Ontario reports 890 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 more deaths after long weekend

Ontario is reporting 890 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three more deaths linked to the virus, however not all hospitals have submitted their data from the long weekend.

Tuesday's reported hospitalizations are up slightly from 879 on Monday but down from 1,345 exactly one week ago.

However, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their data, therefore the number of hospitalizations is anticipated to be higher than reported.

Of those in hospital, 157 required intensive care — five more than Monday's total — and 65 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 6,534 tests completed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

The new deaths reported Tuesday — two on Monday and one on Tuesday — bring Ontario's pandemic death toll to 13,164 to date.