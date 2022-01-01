Ontario reports 18,445 new COVID-19 cases on New Year's Day, a pandemic high

Public Health Ontario on Saturday reported 18,445 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

The agency also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 10,206.

More comprehensive figures will be available on Tuesday, following the holiday. The figures released Saturday are from Friday.

The latest case count sets yet another daily high since the pandemic started — up from 16,713 reported on New Year's Eve. However, Public Health Ontario warns that number is also likely "an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19."

The agency says that's because of testing eligibility changes made in an effort to adjust to the fast-moving Omicron variant.

You can read more about the province's new testing rules here.