Ontario reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases as province delivers record number of vaccines
Of Wednesday's new cases, 459 were reported in Toronto alone
Ontario reported 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.
This comes after health units across Ontario administered 72,451 doses of vaccines yesterday — a new record high.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says of today's new cases, 459 were reported in Toronto, 309 in Peel Region, and 143 in York Region.
Today's data is based on nearly 51,962 tests completed, a jump of almost 20,000 compared to the figure reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, some 893 Ontarians are currently hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 25 from yesterday. Of those, 333 are in intensive care, and 210 require a ventilator to breathe.
The province says that 1,531 cases were marked resolved since the last daily update.
The seven-day average of daily cases now stands at 1,676.
More than 400,000 vaccines administered in Toronto
Across the province, nearly 1.7 million people have been given one shot of vaccine, while just over 300,000 have been fully vaccinated, according to Ontario's Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, Toronto marked a new milestone on Wednesday, with more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the city.
And as of Tuesday evening, the city says 48,159 people have booked vaccination appointments at a city-run clinic.
Labs also confirmed 30 more cases linked to a coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.
