Ontarians 60+ can book 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose starting today

Ontarians aged 60 and older can book an appointment for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting today as cases and hospitalizations in the province continue to climb.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals, as well as all Indigenous residents and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 or older are also eligible to book their shots through the provincial vaccine portal starting at 8 a.m

Fourth doses are being offered at a recommended interval of five months after the initial booster shot.

Residents can also book appointments through public health units with separate booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics and some pharmacies.

Fourth doses were already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says a fourth dose provides an extra layer of protection against Omicron and the BA.2 variant.

The rollout comes as hospitalizations are increasing — up 40 per cent week over week — and wastewater surveillance suggests COVID-19 activity is nearly the same as it was at the peak of the fifth wave in January.

Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's scientific advisory table, said Wednesday Ontario is now seeing an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily.

It also comes as administration of third doses has slowed. About 96 per cent of people aged 60-69 have received two doses, but only 78 per cent have received a booster dose.