Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to 1,455 with 219 patients in ICU

Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed again Monday to 1,455, after the province announced last week it is extending its mask mandate for high-risk indoor settings that was initially set to expire Wednesday, due to the ongoing sixth wave of the pandemic.

The mask mandate, which applies to settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, congregate living spaces and public transit, is now set to remain in effect until at least June 11.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,362 hospitalizations Sunday, however it's important to note that upwards of 10 per cent of hospitals did not provide data over the weekend.

Overall admissions to intensive care rose slightly from 212 the day before to 219. There are 97 patients with the virus who require the use of ventilators to keep breathing.

The Ministry of Health also reported two more deaths linked to the virus, pushing the official death toll to 12,736.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed another 2,028 cases of the virus. Public Health Ontario reported a 15.3 per cent positivity rate from the 13,247 PCR tests that were completed.